Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,813 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,813 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 39,126 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,511 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.61.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.