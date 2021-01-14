Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LB. Loop Capital increased their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on L Brands from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded L Brands to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LB opened at $46.16 on Thursday. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

