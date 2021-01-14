Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 105 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 77,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $295.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

