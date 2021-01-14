CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) (CVE:ISS) Shares Up 10%

CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) (CVE:ISS) shares were up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 16,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 42,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.34.

About CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) (CVE:ISS)

International Samuel Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Lucifer Property, Mickey Davis Property, Grizzly Porphyry Property, and Williams Property which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

