Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.36.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $42.03 on Monday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 35.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

