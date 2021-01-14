Corning (NYSE:GLW) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.22.

GLW stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 185.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Corning by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Investment House LLC raised its stake in Corning by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 292,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

