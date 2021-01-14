Corus Entertainment (CJR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$6.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$342.35 million.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

