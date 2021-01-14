Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CJREF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.42.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $791.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $238.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

