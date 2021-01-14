Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CJR.B. Scotiabank upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$4.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$5.70.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

