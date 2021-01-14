Covalon Technologies Ltd. (COV.V) (CVE:COV) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (COV.V) (CVE:COV) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.16. Covalon Technologies Ltd. (COV.V) shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 4,500 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.21.

About Covalon Technologies Ltd. (COV.V) (CVE:COV)

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products that treat chronic and infected wounds, such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used in a family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

