Cowen Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. 140166 lowered American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a negative rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.65.
American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,257,207 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $696,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732,371 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 5,988,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,596,000 after buying an additional 1,064,077 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Airlines Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,667 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 150,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Airlines Group by 386.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 726,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.
See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.