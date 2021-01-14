Cowen Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. 140166 lowered American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a negative rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,257,207 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $696,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732,371 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 5,988,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,596,000 after buying an additional 1,064,077 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Airlines Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,667 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 150,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Airlines Group by 386.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 726,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.