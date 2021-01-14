Cowen Upgrades Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Outperform

Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $214.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALGT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.46.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $187.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $192.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $271,034.36. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 34,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $5,578,630.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,367,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,703,398.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 804.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 124,679 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 92,922 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1,920.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 411.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 578.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 36,226 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.