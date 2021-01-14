CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Trading Up 9.1%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s share price was up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 12,613,689 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 2,554,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

The stock has a market cap of $99.19 million, a PE ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSH. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at $70,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.