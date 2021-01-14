Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the December 15th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 236,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIK traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,123. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

