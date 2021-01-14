Credit Suisse Group Boosts Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNQ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.90.

CNQ stock traded down C$0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.01. 6,311,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,507,290. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.08. The company has a market cap of C$38.99 billion and a PE ratio of -66.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.21, for a total transaction of C$655,317.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$1,290,215.31. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total transaction of C$770,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,617,853.08. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and sold 239,350 shares valued at $7,299,138.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

