Credit Suisse Group Increases Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$11.00

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LUN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.74.

TSE LUN opened at C$11.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$12.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

