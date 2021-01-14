Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) vs. Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFWD) Head-To-Head Review

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFWD) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Credit Suisse Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Credit Suisse Group $36.02 billion 0.97 $3.44 billion $1.33 10.50

Credit Suisse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Credit Suisse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wetouch Technology and Credit Suisse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Credit Suisse Group 0 6 9 0 2.60

Credit Suisse Group has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 39.11%. Given Credit Suisse Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Credit Suisse Group is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit Suisse Group has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Credit Suisse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Credit Suisse Group 11.83% 8.32% 0.47%

Summary

Credit Suisse Group beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

There is no company description available for Wetouch Technology Inc.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions. It also provides traditional and structured lending, payment, foreign exchange, capital goods leasing, merger and acquisition, syndication, structured finance, commodity trade finance, trade finance, structured trade finance, export finance, factoring, fund management and administration, fund design, custody, ship and aviation finance, securities, cash, and treasury services. In addition, the company offers asset management products; equity and debt underwriting, and advisory services; cash equities, equity derivatives, and convertibles, as well as prime services; and fixed income products, such as credit, securitized, macro, emerging markets, financing, structured credit, and other products. Further, it provides HOLT, a framework for assessing the performance of approximately 20,000 companies; and equity and fixed income research services. The company serves private and institutional clients; ultra-high-net-worth individuals, high-net-worth individuals, and affluent and retail clients; corporate clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, external asset managers, financial institutions, and commodity traders; and pension funds, governments, foundations and endowments, corporations, entrepreneurs, private individuals, financial sponsors, and sovereign clients. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 344 offices and branches. The company was founded in 1856 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

