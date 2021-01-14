Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TKAYY. HSBC upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TKAYY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 46,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,974. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

