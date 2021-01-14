Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $14.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 156.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 82,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 458.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 128,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

