CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $214.43

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $214.43 and last traded at $211.38, with a volume of 37643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.02 and its 200 day moving average is $107.29. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total transaction of $26,425,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,335.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,203 shares of company stock valued at $51,155,283. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

