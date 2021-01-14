Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report sales of $228.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $233.00 million and the lowest is $226.25 million. Criteo posted sales of $266.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $799.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $796.00 million to $804.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $797.65 million, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $849.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.61 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%.

CRTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Criteo by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Criteo by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 471,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRTO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.19. 212,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,425. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $22.48.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

