Critical Analysis: Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) versus FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) and FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Nesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of FlexShopper shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of FlexShopper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nesco and FlexShopper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million 1.31 -$27.05 million ($0.72) -9.82 FlexShopper $88.79 million 0.72 $580,000.00 ($0.11) -27.27

FlexShopper has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nesco. FlexShopper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nesco and FlexShopper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -3.65% N/A -4.34% FlexShopper -0.96% -1.40% -1.81%

Volatility and Risk

Nesco has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexShopper has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nesco and FlexShopper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 2 0 3.00 FlexShopper 0 1 2 0 2.67

Nesco presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential downside of 18.67%. FlexShopper has a consensus price target of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given FlexShopper’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than Nesco.

Summary

FlexShopper beats Nesco on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's patented LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

