Critical Survey: Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) vs. HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HomeTrust Bancshares and Flagstar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Flagstar Bancorp 0 0 4 1 3.20

HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential downside of 26.04%. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus price target of $46.60, suggesting a potential upside of 8.00%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than HomeTrust Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.2% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Flagstar Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $166.59 million 2.11 $22.78 million $1.30 15.86 Flagstar Bancorp $1.40 billion 1.62 $218.00 million $3.46 12.47

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HomeTrust Bancshares. Flagstar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeTrust Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HomeTrust Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. HomeTrust Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Flagstar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 12.20% 4.84% 0.55% Flagstar Bancorp 22.44% 22.68% 1.65%

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats HomeTrust Bancshares on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, indirect automobile loans, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 41 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, and investment and insurance products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio groups. The company's Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and the servicing of residential mortgages for its LHFI portfolio, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided banking services through 160 full service banking branches; and mortgages through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 88 retail locations in 27 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

