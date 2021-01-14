Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $76.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $78.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $535,995.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,040 shares of company stock worth $5,744,560. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

