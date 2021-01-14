Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Upgraded at Smith Barney Citigroup

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) was upgraded by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.78. 100,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.07. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

