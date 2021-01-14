Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $118.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.77.

NYSE:CCK opened at $98.39 on Monday. Crown has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $88,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,742 shares in the company, valued at $241,762.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Crown by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

