CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Cut by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 56,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 346,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,679,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,939. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average is $80.49.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

