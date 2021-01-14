CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. CSX comprises 1.2% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $93.41. 200,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,939. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.64.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

