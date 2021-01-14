CSX (CSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $94.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.78.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

