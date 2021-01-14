CSX (CSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $94.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.78.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
