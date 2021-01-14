Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.63

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.63 and last traded at $97.57, with a volume of 1284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.