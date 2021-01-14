Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

FTV stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,961. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.