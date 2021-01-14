Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $12.15 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,075,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after buying an additional 503,500 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $350.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,093. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.34 and its 200-day moving average is $322.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $332.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

