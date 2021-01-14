Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 209 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 127,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,269,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

