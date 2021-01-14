Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,095 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,899,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,217,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,445. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.