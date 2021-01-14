Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading 19.6% Higher

Cullinan Management, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) shares traded up 19.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.38. 603,792 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 517,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Cullinan Management Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

