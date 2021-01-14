Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 5,474 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Intel by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 27,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Intel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 409,797 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,416,000 after acquiring an additional 58,175 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC increased its stake in Intel by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,249,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,407,848. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $241.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.