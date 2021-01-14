Curbstone Financial Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Trex by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 21,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $5,871,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 368.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $600,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.28.

NYSE TREX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,910. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

