Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.01. 8,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,181. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.10.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

