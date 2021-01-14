Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 45,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The TJX Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 16,909 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,259 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,894 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

