Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 2,632 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,602,000 after purchasing an additional 703,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 352.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sysco by 135.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,053,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $75.99. The company had a trading volume of 50,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,984. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

