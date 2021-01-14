Curbstone Financial Management Corp Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,684,276,000 after purchasing an additional 353,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,952,000 after acquiring an additional 760,168 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,121,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,216,000 after acquiring an additional 721,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $9.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,971,159. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average is $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $669.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $126.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

