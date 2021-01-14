Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 3,000 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 88,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,600. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

