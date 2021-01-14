CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.24

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 10055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

CURI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 20,500 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 801,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,858,309.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 11,684 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $105,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,691,257. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381.

About CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.