CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.24

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 10055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

CURI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CuriosityStream news, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $105,156.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 743,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,691,257. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381 over the last three months.

About CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

