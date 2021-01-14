CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

CURI has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CURI stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,500. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 801,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Hendricks bought 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,156.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 743,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,257. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

