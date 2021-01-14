cVault.finance Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $42.29 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $4,228.84 or 0.10867285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00106048 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00058464 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00231172 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000638 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,108.04 or 0.82511317 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

cVault.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

