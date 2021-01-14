CX Institutional Has $259,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 85.8% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $157.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $161.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

