CX Institutional Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.6% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.66. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

