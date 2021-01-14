CX Institutional Has $751,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,882,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.64 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77.

