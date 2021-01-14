CX Institutional Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 241.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $143.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.55 billion, a PE ratio of 85.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

